Sports in brief

COLLEGES

Binghamton buys out coach

Binghamton University has bought out the contract of former men's basketball coach Kevin Broadus, who guided the team to its first NCAA Tournament and then watched the program quickly crumble.

In exchange for his resignation and withdrawal of all claims and potential future lawsuits, Broadus will receive a $1.2-million settlement. According to interim president C. Peter Magrath, Binghamton will pay $819,115 and the State University of New York will pay $380,884.

Broadus filed a racial discrimination lawsuit in March and one of his attorneys, Linda Kenney Baden, had asked for his reinstatement after the NCAA announced last week that an investigation found no major violations during Broadus' tenure.

Baden said the school contacted her to get a settlement done.

Magrath affirmed that interim coach Mark Macon would remain in that status until a new university president is selected.

TENNISWozniacki will finish No. 1

Caroline Wozniacki wrapped up the year-end No. 1 ranking after beating Francesca Schiavone, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, at the WTA Championships in Doha, Qatar. Wozniacki, 20, is the youngest woman to end the season No. 1 since Martina Hingis in 1997.

HORSE RACINGSuper Saver retired

Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver was retired because of concern over bone bruises in his legs and will go to stud. Tests last month revealed the bruises, WinStar Farm racing manager Elliott Walden said. - APMMAUFC adds 2 weight classes

Ultimate Fighting Championship added two weight classes, effectively absorbing its sister promotion, World Extreme Championship. The UFC will now feature featherweights (145 pounds) and bantamweights (135), giving them seven championship divisions. WEC's lightweight division (155) will merge with the UFC and a unification title bout is planned for some time in 2011. WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo debuts in the UFC on Jan. 1 at UFC 125 against a to-be-determined opponent.