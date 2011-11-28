Sports in brief

HOCKEY

Caps fire Boudreau

Tuned out by his players, coach Bruce Boudreau was fired by the Washington Capitals Monday after winning 200 games faster than any coach in modern NHL history but stumbling regularly in the playoffs despite a talent-laden lineup featuring two-time league MVP Alex Ovechkin. Boudreau was replaced by former Capitals captain Dale Hunter. Hunter, never before a coach in the NHL, will make his debut behind the bench Tuesday night when Washington hosts the St. Louis Blues to begin a three-game homestand.

Hired four years ago on Thanksgiving Day, Boudreau went 201-88-40 in the regular season but 17-20 in the playoffs -- exiting in the first or second round each time.

Hurricanes ax Maurice

The last-place Carolina Hurricanes fired coach Paul Maurice and replaced him with former All-Star Kirk Muller. Muller begins his first NHL head-coaching job with a slumping team that has made one playoff appearance since 2006 and has lost 10 of 13 games. Carolina dropped to 8-13-4 following Sunday night's 4-3 loss at Ottawa, its third in a row.

FOOTBALL

Neuheisel out at UCLA

UCLA fired coach Rick Neuheisel after four disappointing seasons in charge of his alma mater. Neuheisel will be allowed to coach the Bruins (6-6, 5-4 Pac-12) in Friday's Pac-12 title game at Oregon, athletic director Dan Guerrero announced. Offensive coordinator Mike Johnson will be the Bruins' interim coach if they receive a bowl berth.

Neuheisel is 21-28 since taking over the program in 2008, never building the momentum he needed to reach his goal of challenging Southern California for city supremacy. UCLA made it to just one bowl game in Neuheisel's first three seasons, winning the EagleBank Bowl in Washington, D.C., in 2009.

COLLEGE HOOPs

Kentucky returns to No. 1

Kentucky is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Wildcats (6-0) replaced North Carolina, which had been No. 1 since the preseason poll, receiving 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel. The Tar Heels (5-1) dropped to fifth.

Ohio State (6-0) moved up from third to second and had 17 first-place votes. Duke (7-0), which won the EA Sports Maui Invitational, jumped from sixth to third and had the other two No. 1 votes. Duke plays at Ohio State tonight. Syracuse, North Carolina, Louisville, Baylor, Connecticut, Wisconsin and Florida rounded out the top 10.

BASEBALL

Rays, Molina agree on deal

Catcher Jose Molina and the Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a one-year, $1.8-million contract. Molina, 36, gets a $1.3-million salary for next season under the agreement, and the Rays hold a $1.8-million option for 2013 with a $500,000 buyout.-- AP