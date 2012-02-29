Sports in brief

NFL

Giants open on Wednesday to avoid conflict with Democratic Convention

The Giants will open the defense of their Super Bowl title Sept. 5, a Wednesday, at MetLife Stadium. The defending champions typically host the season opener on a Thursday, but a Sept. 6 game would conflict with President Barack Obama's speech that night at the Democratic National Convention.

The game will begin at 8:30, and although no opponent has been announced, a front-runner appears to be the Packers -- a playoff rematch and a meeting of the last two Super Bowl winners.

In 2008, the Giants opened their Super Bowl defense on a Thursday, the same night John McCain accepted the Republican presidential nomination. To avoid a direct conflict then, the NFL moved back the kickoff but kept the date.

Mario not upbeat about staying

Mario Manningham claims he never said there was a 75-percent chance he'll sign with a team other than the Giants, as was reported during the weekend, but the wide receiver who will be a free agent in two weeks did put his odds at staying with the Giants at "50 percent" in an interview on WFAN yesterday.

But the rest of his comments made it sound far less than that. "I don't think they [are] ready to do anything," he said when asked about the Giants, who have until March 13 to negotiate exclusively. He also said there's a better chance that the Giants will offer Victor Cruz a long-term deal than re-sign him.

"I want to stay here,'' Manningham said, "but if it's not here, I'm sure I'll be somewhere else."

Plaxico's dream team: Eagles

Plaxico Burress left little doubt that he'd love to join the Eagles. "Nothing else would make me happier,'' he told Philadelphia's 97.5 The Phanatic. "Instituting myself into that offense, it just adds a unique dynamic to what is already in place.''

The Jets aren't expected to bring back Burress, who caught eight touchdown passes after signing a one-year deal in August. General manager Mike Tannenbaum told ESPN Radio: "He's a free agent. He has the right to explore his options."

Tannenbaum also addressed linebacker Bart Scott's status, saying all options are open.

Rams may trade No. 2 overall pick

Chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told The Associated Press in an email that the Rams would deal the No. 2 overall draft pick under the right circumstances but have made no commitments despite a report that a trade had been decided.

HORSE RACING

Algorithms will miss Triple Crown

The undefeated 3-year-old colt Algorithms has a fractured right foreleg that will require surgery. Trainer Todd Pletcher said in a statement: "He is definitely not going to make the Triple Crown.''

NBA

Lopez's 38 lead Nets past Mavs

Brook Lopez scored 38 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 42 seconds left, as the Nets defeated the host Mavericks, 93-92.