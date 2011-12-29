Sports in brief

Sports

NHLCrosby still sidelined

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is participating in light exercise but remains sidelined indefinitely with concussion-like symptoms. Crosby hasn't played since Dec. 5 and hasn't practiced in three weeks after getting jostled in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Coach Dan Bylsma said Wednesday that Crosby is dealing with lingering symptoms and isn't sure when he'll return.

Sykora nets 2 for Devs

Petr Sykora scored two goals to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 home win over the Buffalo Sabres. Zach Parise scored the other Devils goal.

NBA

Wade's shot wins it

Dwyane Wade hit a bank shot over Gerald Henderson with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Heat (3-0) to a 96-95 victory over the host Charlotte Bobcats. Henderson had hit a three-pointer from the right wing to put the Bobcats up by one with 12 seconds left . . . Danny Granger scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Indiana Pacers beat the host Toronto Raptors, 90-85 . . . Jarrett Jack had 21 points and nine assists, and New Orleans dominated in its home opener, beating the winless Boston Celtics 97-78 . . . Andre Igoudala scored 15 points to lead six players in double figures and added six assists and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers routed the Phoenix Suns, 103-83 . . . Nene scored 25 points and the host Denver Nuggets rolled to a 117-100 win over the Utah Jazz.

NFL

Bengals get a sellout

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they had sold out the final regular-season game against the Baltimore Ravens, only the second time the Bengals have filled Paul Brown Stadium (65,000 plus) this season. A win over the Ravens (11-4) on Sunday would secure the final AFC wild-card berth. -- AP

