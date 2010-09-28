Sports in brief

COLLEGES

Spartans' coach plans a return

Michigan State's Mark Dantonio plans to coach his team Saturday when the No. 24 Spartans host No. 11 Wisconsin, two weeks after he was hospitalized following a mild heart attack. Looking upbeat and even wisecracking about eating more vegetables, Dantonio announced his intentions Tuesday after showing up at the team's weekly news conference.

"I'm going to ease back into this much like anybody would after any injury," Dantonio said. "I'm going to listen to our doctors, but I am going to ease back into this and do something daily with our football team." Dantonio said he expects to be in a coaching box during the game. The 54-year-old was taken to the hospital early Sept. 19, shortly after his daring call for a fake field goal in overtime gave his team a victory over Notre Dame.

Cal-Berkeley cuts sports

In its latest move to cut costs, the University of California, Berkeley, will eliminate four intercollegiate sports, including baseball, and end financial support of its championship men's rugby team. The men's and women's gymnastics, and women's lacrosse teams will be cut. The men's rugby team, which has won 25 national championships since 1980, will lose its varsity status and be reclassified as a "varsity club sport."

BASKETBALLU.S. women rout Belarus

Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points and Diana Taurasi added 14 to help the United States rout Belarus 107-61 at the women's basketball world championship at Ostrava, Czech Republic. The United States is 5-0 and will play rival Australia tonight.

COURTS

Ex-star Vincent pleads guilty

Former Michigan State basketball star Jay Vincent pleaded guilty to two crimes linked to a $2-million Internet scam, a stunning fall for a homegrown sports hero who also played in the NBA. Vincent, 51, pleaded guilty to a fraud charge and a tax charge in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich. Vincent and Magic Johnson played on the 1979 Michigan State national championship team. Vincent spent the 1980s in the NBA with six teams. - AP