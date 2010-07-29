Sports in brief

POLICE

Cops: Wright was shot

Authorities say former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a wooded area outside of Memphis, was shot to death. Memphis police said Thursday that the Shelby County medical examiner's office reported that Wright died of a gunshot wound. Police said a 911 call was placed from Wright's cell phone early on July 19. Investigators determined the call came from the area where the body was found. The Commercial Appeal newspaper, which first reported the call, said a dispatcher in the suburb of Germantown heard a garbled male voice say an expletive and then at least 10 gunshots. The call went dead and no one answered when the dispatcher called back, the newspaper reported. GOLF

Wie 2 back in British

Yani Tseng shot a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Women's British Open at Royal Birkdale and is tied for the lead for the lead with Katherine Hull. Michelle Wie shot 70, finishing birdie-eagle.

Compton shares lead

Double heart transplant recipient Erik Compton shot a 7-under 63 in the inaugural Greenbrier Classic at White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., to share the first-round lead with rookie Matt Every. Playing on a sponsor's exemption, Compton made nine birdies, seven over a nine-hole stretch.

NFL

Young won't be suspended

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he has decided not to suspend Titans quarterback Vince Young over a tussle at a Dallas strip club in June. "I did have a good conversation with Vince, however, about his responsibility as an NFL player. He needs to avoid putting himself in that kind of position," Goodell said . . . Albert Haynesworth failed his conditioning test and is being forced to sit out the first practice of the Redskins training camp.

BASKETBALLMarbury to stay in China

Stephon Marbury has agreed to three more years with a Chinese basketball team, whose owners will set up a company to produce and sell his line of athletic apparel and shoes. Marbury played 15 games last season with Shanxi Zhongyu of the Chinese Basketball Association. The point guard was a fan favorite in the city of Taiyuan. - AP