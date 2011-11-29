Sports in brief

BASEBALL

Reliever Broxton signs with Royals

Jonathan Broxton and the Kansas City Royals agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract that guarantees the right-hander $4 million, solidifying one of the major leagues' youngest bullpens and providing a setup man for closer Joakim Soria. Kansas City was willing to take a chance on Broxton despite his being limited to just 14 games for the Dodgers last season because of elbow trouble. A two-time All-Star, the 27-year-old Broxton made $7 million last season as part of a two-year, $11-million deal.

Mets ink Loewen

Pitcher-turned-outfielder Adam Loewen has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets. The 27-year-old Loewen, who will attend major-league spring training under the deal, was 6-for-32 (.188) for Toronto last season with one home run and four RBIs.

Greg Maddux moving to Rangers

Greg Maddux is leaving the Chicago Cubs to join the Texas Rangers, reuniting him with his brother Mike. The Rangers said that Greg Maddux will become a special assistant to the general manager, the same role he held with the Cubs the last two seasons. Mike Maddux has been the Rangers' pitching coach the last three seasons.

Giants extend Sabean, Bochy

San Francisco general manager Brian Sabean and manager Bruce Bochy have received contract extensions taking them through the 2013 season with club options for 2014, moves that were expected this winter.

HOCKEY

Both new coaches lose

Shawn Matthias scored with 3:19 left to help the visiting Florida Panthers beat Carolina, 3-1, on the night that Kirk Muller made his debut as the Hurricanes' coach. Dale Hunter's coaching debut also began with a thud as the host Washington Capitals struggled again in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

COLLEGES

Washington State fires Wulff

Washington State football coach Paul Wulff was fired after four seasons. Wulff is 9-40 at Washington State, including a 4-8 record this season that doubled the Cougars' win total from 2010 but failed to quiet critics.

GOLF

Johnson has knee surgery

Dustin Johnson had surgery to repair cartilage in his right knee. He is expected to be out of competition until January. Johnson won The Barclays in August to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 1999 to win in each of his first four years on the PGA Tour straight out of college. -- AP