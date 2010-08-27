Sports in brief

NBAKnicks sign Ewing Jr.

Patrick Ewing Jr. will be back in training camp with the Knicks for a second attempt to make the final roster. They signed the former Georgetown Hoya - and son of the Knicks' Hall of Fame center - to a partially guaranteed one-year contract Friday. Ewing Jr., a 6-8 forward, was in camp at the start of the 2008-09 season but was the last player cut from the NBA-maximum 15-man roster. The team opted not to buy out Stephon Marbury at the time and also kept guard Anthony Roberson. The Knicks have 14 players on full guaranteed contracts this season, which leaves one spot open. The team is expected to invite a few other free agents to camp, which opens Sept. 25 at the MSG Training Center.

Ewing Jr. played his only pro season (2008-09) in the D-League but injured his knee in March of that season and took the entire 2009-10 season off to recover after surgery. The Knicks invited him back to play for their summer league team in July and he averaged 4.8 points in 11.3 minutes per game in four games.

GOLFWie stays in front

Michelle Wie shot 3-under-par 69 to stay atop the leader board after the second round of the Canadian Women's Open in Winnipeg. Wie posted a two-round total of 10-under 134, three strokes ahead of Jiyai Shin, who had a 67. Morgan Pressel had 66 to move into a tie at 138 with defending champion Suzann Pettersen . . . Nick Price birdied five of his last seven holes to shoot 9-under 63 and take the first-round lead in the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Wash.

TENNIS

Wozniacki gains final

Caroline Wozniacki defeated Elena Dementieva, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), to advance to the final of the Pilot Pen in New Haven. Wozniacki will face Nadia Petrova, a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 winner over Maria Kirilenko. - AP