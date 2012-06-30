Sports in brief

CYCLING

Armstrong formally charged

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency filed formal charges against Lance Armstrong, accusing the seven-time Tour de France winner of using performance-enhancing drugs throughout the best years of his career.

The charges, made in a letter Thursday, came after a USADA review panel examined evidence in the case, which now goes to an arbitration panel. If found guilty, Armstrong could be stripped of the Tour de France titles he won from 1999-2005. This year's Tour begins Saturday.-- AP

NHLRangers re-sign Biron

The Rangers took care of an important bit of business by re-signing backup goaltender Martin Biron, giving the 34-year-old a two-year deal worth $2.6 million. Biron has backed up Henrik Lundqvist the last two seasons and his steady play and positive locker-room presence has allowed John Tortorella to give Lundqvist more rest during the season. The goaltender market is also in major flux as free agency begins Sunday. Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur hired an agent for the first time in well more than a decade, signaling he might be ready to move on from the financially troubled franchise.MEDIAAndrews parting ways with ESPN

Erin Andrews is leaving ESPN. The network released a statement saying the reporter "did great work for us and we made an aggressive offer to keep her."

SI.com has reported that Andrews is being pursued by Fox Sports.

GOLFMahan in front, Tiger 5 back

Hunter Mahan fired a 6-under-par 65 to take a two-shot lead at the AT&T National at Congressional in Bethesda, Md. Tiger Woods (68) was five shots back.

Couples leads Senior Players Championship

Defending champion Fred Couples shot 7-under 63 for a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the Senior Players Championship in Pittsburgh . . . Frenchman Gregory Bourdy shot 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Irish Open in Portrush, Northern Ireland . . . Veronica Felibert shot 65 to take the lead in the NW Arkansas Championship

olympic trialsBlake surprises Bolt

Yohan Blake got out of the blocks fast and finished the 100-meter final in 9.75 seconds to upset world-record holder Usain Bolt by 0.11 seconds in the Jamaican Olympic trials in Kingston.

NBA

Four-team deal sends Odom to Clippers

Mo Williams will be reunited with the Utah Jazz as part of a four-team deal that will send the Mavericks' Lamar Odom to the Los Angeles Clippers. The deal would provide the Mavericks with an $8.2-million trade exception. The Rockets received the rights to the Clippers' 53rd overall pick, Furkan Aldemir. -- AP