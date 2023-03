Sports on TV for March 13-19

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: U.S. vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix

ESPN — Memphis at Dallas

ESPN — Phoenix at Golden State

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN — Washington at NY Rangers

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Round of 16 ---

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: U.S. vs. Colombia, Pool C, Phoenix

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First-Four

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

ESPN — Golden State at LA Clippers

TNT — Colorado at Toronto

TNT — Minnesota at St. Louis

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals ---

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Tulsa, Okla.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tauro at Club León, Leg 2, Round of 16

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Motagua at Pachuca, Leg 2, Round of 16

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

FX — Houston at Seattle ---

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: TBD, Quarterfinal, Miami

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinals, Tulsa, Okla.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-WTA Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Semifinals ---

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

USA — IMSA Weathertech Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The RAPTOR 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

FS1 — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Stepladder Round 1

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

NBC — Six Nations: England at Ireland

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton

USA — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

FX — D.C. at St. Louis ---

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Singles Finals ---