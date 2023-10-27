Springboks wing speedster Cheslin Kolbe ready to deliver at scrumhalf if needed against All Blacks

PARIS — In his bid to help South Africa retain its Rugby World Cup title, Cheslin Kolbe is ready to leave his favorite position on the wing and dig into his rugby sevens experience to play at scrumhalf against New Zealand in Saturday's final.

Kolbe, who scored a try for the Springboks in the final against England four years ago, has been putting on scintillating displays on the wing during this year’s tournament in France.

His demoniac speed and guile were crucial in the quarterfinals when the Springboks edged France two weeks ago. The diminutive Kolbe touched down in that tense contest and his charge down at full speed to block a conversion attempt by Thomas Ramos was a game changer as South Africa prevailed 29-28 at the Stade de France.

Against the All Blacks on the same turf, Kolbe could however be used in a way different role at some point.

Since South Africa did not include a reserve scrumhalf on its bench, opting for seven forwards and just one back, Kolbe would be needed if Faf de Klerk has to be replaced.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I will just do the best I can to make sure I have a positive impact towards the team and contribute in any way I can,” said Kolbe. “I played sevens rugby, and I was a sweeper there, and I’ve played in two games before for the Boks at scrumhalf, so I believe in the coaches’ plans.”

Kolbe, who has made more line breaks than any other Springbok player at the tournament, said the last time he played at scrumhalf in an international match was against Argentina, “maybe in 2021.”

France's Thomas Ramos has his try conversion kick charged down by South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

“You never want to see any injuries for a player, but if the opportunity does happen to go to scrumhalf, I will make the most of it and make sure I enjoy myself," he said, adding that he received input from de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams "to help prepare so that I can be at the required standard.”

Kolbe will be celebrating his 30th birthday on Saturday but insisted he will have way more important things in mind when the time comes for the biggest match in rugby between the two mythical sides, each trying to become the first nation to win the Rugby World Cup four times.

“It’s another year, another blessing for me, but it’s not about me or celebrating my birthday,” Kolbe said. "I am grateful for another year in my life but to be standing here to represent my country is more than anything for me. My main focus will be to go out on the field to express this wonderful talent I’ve been given and do my best. I am definitely looking forward to it.”

Saturday’s final will mark the 106th test in the 102-year history of the All Blacks vs Springboks rivalry. New Zealand leads the series 62-39, with four drawn games.

South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe takes a high ball under pressure from England's Jonny May during the Rugby World Cup semifinal match between England and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Oct, 21, 2023. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

“Growing up, it’s a test environment that you would love to be a part of one day. Playing against the All Blacks, it is history, it has always been a massive rivalry and it has been like that for years, two of the toughest teams playing each other,” Kolbe said. “Whoever gets the opportunity, we will play the best and face the best as well. It is going to be a massive challenge but one that the Springboks team is looking forward to.”