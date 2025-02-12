Sri Lanka wins the toss and bats first in the one-day series opener against Australia

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the first of the two-match one-day international series against Australia on Wednesday.

The series will be a warmup for the Australians ahead of the Champions Trophy to be played later this month in Pakistan. Sri Lanka did not qualify for the tournament.

Australia rested front-line players Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell. Sri Lanka made one change from its last ODI against New Zealand in Auckland in January — Dunith Wellalage replaced Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

Australia won the recently-concluded test series 2-0.

___

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson