Sports

State Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

Game 1: Bentonville 52, Bryant 50

Game 2: Cabot 60, Northside 57

Game 3: Fayetteville 59, North Little Rock 50

Game 4: Springdale 63, Conway 46

Game 5: Jonesboro 61, Bentonville 29

Game 6: Cabot 44, Har-Ber 38

Game 7: Bentonville 55, Fayetteville 51

Game 8: Springdale 60, Central 55.

Game 9: Jonesboro 40, Cabot 38

Game 10: Springdale 58, Bentonville 46

Game 11: Jonesboro 48, Springdale 43

Game 1: Maumelle 60, Sheridan 51

Game 3: Pine Bluff 75, Sylvan Hills 49

Game 5: Marion 45, Greenbrier 43

Game 2: Greene County 57, Siloam Springs 41

Game 4: Nettleton 61, Van Buren 59

Game 7: Harrison 51, Valley View 38

Game 6: Lake Hamilton 79, Parkview Patriots 61

Game 8: Hot Springs 56, Vilonia 51

Game 9: Greene County 66, Maumelle 59

Game 10: Pine Bluff 55, Nettleton 43

Game 11: Lake Hamilton 49, Marion 46

Game 12: Harrison 58, Hot Springs 56

Game 13: Pine Bluff 62, Greene County 36

Game 14: Lake Hamilton 65, Harrison 58

Game 15: Pine Bluff 67, Lake Hamilton 51

Game 1: Mills University 49, Robinson 42

Game 3: Fountain Lake 66, Little Rock Christian 44

Game 2: Morrilton 60, Camden Fairview 43

Game 4: Brookland 60, Watson Chapel 40

Game 5: Farmington 49, Mills University 40

Game 6: Blytheville 70, Morrilton 47

Game 7: Little Rock Christian 70, Magnolia 63

Game 8: Dardanelle 62, Brookland 44

Game 9: Blytheville 65, Farmington 53

Game 10: Little Rock Christian 66, Dardanelle 49

Game 11: Little Rock Christian 74, Blytheville 54

Game 1: Dumas 76, Bonneville 32

Game 3: Charleston 40, Harmony Grove 39

Game 5: Riverview 67, Osceola 53

Game 2: Central Arkansas Christian 57, Newport 45

Game 4: Manila 63, Rose Bud 58

Game 7: Rivercrest 63, Episcopal 56

Game 6: Bergman 66, Drew Central 45

Game 8: Lakeside 51, Valley Springs 44

Game 9: Dumas 67, Central Arkansas Christian 65, OT

Game 10: Manila 73, Charleston 56

Game 11: Bergman 67, Riverview 43

Game 12: Rivercrest 61, Lakeside 54

Game 13: Manila 56, Dumas 47

Game 14: Bergman 74, Rivercrest 58

Game 15: Manila vs. Bergman, 6:45 p.m.

Game 1: Lavaca 59, Sloan-Hendrix 57

Game 3: Bigelow 74, Hector 35

Game 5: East Poinsett County 66, Fordyce 46

Game 2: Rector 74, Acorn 43

Game 4: Bay 68, Dierks 53

Game 7: Earle 77, Junction City 54

Game 6: Marshall 82, Westside-Johnson County 52

Game 8: Cedar Ridge 63, Ozark Mountain 48

Game 9: Rector 70, Lavaca 43

Game 10: Bigelow 59, Bay 55

Game 11: Marshall 73, East Poinsett County 46

Game 12: Earle 52, Cedar Ridge 50

Game 13: Bigelow 69, Rector 61

Game 14: Marshall 55, Earle 46

Game 15: Bigelow vs. Marshall, 12:15 p.m.

Game 1: Marked Tree 63, Marvell-Elaine 49

Game 3: Brinkley 62, West Side 59

Game 5: Lafayette County 60, Omaha 45

Game 2: The New School 66, Nevada 40

Game 4: Ozark Catholic 66, Dermott 44

Game 7: County Line 70, Bradley 47

Game 6: Shirley 77, Wonderview 60

Game 8: Clarendon 57, Concord 54

Game 9: Marked Tree 56, The New School 54

Game 10: Brinkley 46, Ozark Catholic 43

Game 11: Shirley 60, Lafayette County 57

Game 12: County Line 70, Clarendon 55

Game 13: Marked Tree 56, Brinkley 44

Game 14: County Line 71, Shirley 58

Game 15: County Line 46, Marked Tree 44

