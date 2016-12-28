Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 30

Best bet: SKY CHAPARRAL (6)

Best value: BACKSIDEOFTHEMOON (8)

FIRST: Luna Rising owns speed and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; call in weak opener. Congaree Drive was an even fourth in debut; dangerous. Groton St Scout gets class relief after tough-trip fifth in last; must consider.

SECOND: River Date was geared down in the stretch when a 10-length, front-end winner in last; more to come. Nominal Dollars was a clear-cut second in last and could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat; very dangerous. Hard Study exits fast-figured placing and has yet to take a backward step on the numbers; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Bonita Bianca returns to NY-bred ranks after rough-trip third in Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes last time; call in compact field. Tiznow’s Smile logged swift number when a gate-to-wire winner in last; big-time player. Messer Misfit is speedy, adds blinkers and starts from the fence; very interesting.

FOURTH: Promise the Sky gets added ground after being victimized by bad start in sprint debut; improvement predicted. Sicilia Mike owns fast numbers but has finished second in all four starts; continues trend? Bartleby tallied rapid figure when a pole clear for second last time; could easily take this.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FIFTH: Lucky Lotto gets confident, two-level price hike after determined win last month; owns four victories on inner track. Indycott drops two levels after poor effort Nov. 4; more than good enough on “A” game. Tuscan Getaway compiled four tight works since willing second on grass last time; big-time player.

SIXTH: Sky Chaparral was a hard-charging winner in last and now makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; more to come. Saratoga Giro is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Samadi Sky has logged fast figures in last three starts; must respect.

SEVENTH: Super Psyche owns fast late-pace figures but has finished second at short odds in last four starts; must take the good with the bad. Arthur Avenue is rested and makes first start since gelded; very playable. Oh So Sinister regressed in last after late-running second in prior; rebound threat.

EIGHTH: Backsideofthemoon packs potent late kick and was a winner the last time he raced on the inner oval; call based on price. Changewilldoyagood owns speed, starts from the rail and has a victory on the winterized surface; dangerous. Stormin Monarcho is fleet-footed, owns fast figures and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; need more?

NINTH: Redneck Gold was pace and position compromised when a solid third in last; more to give. Here Comes Rosie tallied fast-figured third three starts back and gets class relief today; very interesting. Gregg’s Beauty is speedy and pulls weight from the field; don’t ignore. Cheering for Al exits game placing in last; logical player.