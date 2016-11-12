Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 13
Best bet: HANSEN’S HELP (4)
Best value: CODY’S NOTES (5)
FIRST: Bartleby moves to grass with a pedigree that suggests improvement is imminent. Can You Diggit is another that could make forward move with switch to sod. Cespedes was a solid third in lone grass start; must consider.
SECOND: Tizquick is training swiftly for drop to lifetime low; timid call in basement claimer. Don Dulce also plunges and can easily take this if not damaged goods. Cee No More was a game third in last; sharp current form could trump all.
THIRD: Here Comes Rosie was a fast-figured third in last and fired crisp half-mile drill last week. Pretty Enuff ships back to NYRA circuit after winning four straight at Finger Lakes; very dangerous. Frosty Annie was a breakthrough winner in last; must consider.
FOURTH: Hansen’s Help tallied deceptively fast final fraction when fifth in debut; sharp 5-furlong work last week seals the deal. Mazmania bested top selection by a half-length when a top-numbered second in last; very playable. Easy Way Out was a hard-charging second in debut for Rudy Rodriguez; must be factored into the mix.
FIFTH: Cody’s Notes tallied career-best number when a hard-charging winner on Big A sod this past spring; history repeats. Space Oddity bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut victor in last; very dangerous. Fulmer is 1-for-1 on Aqueduct grass and must be given a puncher’s chance. Barton Holt is speedy and gets blinkers and Lasix; very interesting.
SIXTH: Tiznow’s Smile returns to maiden ranks after rallying for second in NY-bred stake last time. Lover’s Key was a fast-figured fourth in last; very playable. Missy’s Hat Trick should move forward after even fourth in debut.
SEVENTH: True Charm is razor-sharp and projects as the speed of the speed on tight-turned course. First Charmer, 1-for-1 on Big A grass, also is a fleet-footed, last-race winner; big-time player. Bargaining Table, another that loves Big A sod and won last, looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.
EIGHTH: Highway Star compiled solid work slate since impressive score Sept. 28; more to come. Frosty Margarita is speedy and owns a win and a third in two starts on Big A loam; dangerous. Perfect Freud is another with early zip and will offer juicy ticket; don’t ignore.
NINTH: Parabolique notched rapid late-pace figure when a tough-trip second in debut; needs scratches to get in. Rain in Spain logged tightly grouped training tab for first start in eight weeks; very playable. My Kinda Devil makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; right in the thick of this. City Section can impact if fractions get fast and furious.