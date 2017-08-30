Steve Matthews’ Saratoga selections for Friday, Sept. 1

Best bet: ADULATION (8)

Best value: GLOBAL POSITIONING (4)

FIRST: Pirellone exits sprints and projects as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Enduring Honor runs late and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Augie’s Coming has worked three times since last start; very dangerous.

SECOND: Mermaid of Honor moves to grass after displaying improved speed in last; call based on price. Puttinyouonthenews has earned solid numbers in both starts; dangerous. Brattata makes first start for Chad Brown; any questions?

THIRD: Shadow Surprise is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; ready to roll. Valhalla bested top selection when a determined winner at this level July 9 at Belmont; very dangerous. Ethan Hunt makes peak start of form cycle and would be aided by pace meltdown; worth long look.

FOURTH: Global Positioning is quick from the gate and could secure soft lead with heads-up ride. All About Ashley bested a next-out winner when a tenacious victor for this price last time; big-time threat. War Eagle’s Return packs potent late wallop on best efforts; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Deep Sea compiled solid work slate for first start since gelded; primed for best. Divine Interventio consistently logs the field’s fastest final figures but drops after non-threatening sixth in last; mixed message. Giantinthemoonlite has been on the bench since January but is competitive on “A” game.

SIXTH: Desert Duchess was pace compromised when a late-running fourth in last; amplified kick with slight cutback in distance. Vasilika was a sharp, front-end winner two races prior to top selection’s effort Aug. 9; very playable. Dynamic War sets swift splits and kept on going when a wire-to-wire winner Aug. 11; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Uncle Youdge gets rider upgrade and projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch, front-end jock aboard. Dr. Shane displayed a new dimension when a late-running third in last; very playable. With Exultation held a nose to the good on “Shane” when second in Aug. 5 dash; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Adulation has trained strongly since even fourth on July 22; forward move predicted. Zap Zap Zap has finished three times in four starts; prefers runner-up awards? Total Cooperation flashed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous.

NINTH: Votre Coeur makes third start of form cycle after being compromised by slow pace in last; call based on price. Hollywood Cat is riding a forward line on the numbers; very interesting. Frosty Lady has won two in a row; big-time player. Amazing Anne was a fast-figured second in last; must consider. Munchkin Money is more than good enough on best efforts.

10TH: Big Rock upped record to 3-for-3 on Saratoga turf when a determined winner in last; more to give in wide-open stakes. Spring to the Sky nearly overcame all of a 17-length, first-call deficit when a hard-charging third in last; very interesting. Ready for Rye, 1-for-1 on Spa sod, returns to favorite footing. Loose On the Town owns speed and razor-sharp current condition.

11TH: O Captainmycaptain drops, adds blinkers and notched three tight works since last start; breakthrough predicted. Follow the Signs logged solid late-pace figure in last; very dangerous. There He Goes makes third start since seven-month absence; don’t dismiss. Jegos Fire regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; rebound potential.