Steve Smith quits one-day international cricket after Australia's Champions Trophy loss to India

MELBOURNE, Australia — Steve Smith has retired from one-day international cricket in the wake of Australia’s Champions Trophy semifinal loss to India.

Cricket Australia issued a statement Wednesday to confirm the former skipper’s retirement from the 50-over version of the game.

Smith will continue to play test cricket for Australia and remains available for selection in the Twenty20 format.

His decision means the 35-year-old batter won’t be available for Australia’s World Cup defense in 2027 despite standing in for Pat Cummins as captain for the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

Smith was part of victorious ODI World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2023.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a statement. "Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies (tour) and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Australia's captain Steve Smith falls while playing a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

After making his international debut against the West Indies in 2010 as a leg-spinning allrounder, Smith played 170 ODIs and tallied 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries.