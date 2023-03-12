Sunday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Bryan Mata to Worcester (IL). Reassigned LHP Ryan Sherriff to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Forrest Whitley, Shawn Dubin and JP France to Sugar Land (PCL). Reassigned RHP Joe Record to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Easton McGee to Tacoma (PCL) and RHP Juan Then to Arkansas (TL). Reassigned RHPs Taylor Dollard and Darren McCaughan and OF Alberto Rodriguez to minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned C Cameron Barstad, RHP Geoff Hartlieb, and LHP Will Stewart to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Sean Reynolds to Pensacola (SL) and INF Jacob Amaya to Jacksonville (IL).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed LB Khaleke Hudson to a one-year contract extension.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned C Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned C Luke Philip, G Anton Khudobin and D Filip Roos to Rockford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned LW Elliot Desnoyers and C Tyson Forester to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Di Giuseppe to a two-year, two-way contract extension.