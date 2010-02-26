Sweden dislodges Canada for gold in women's curling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Anette Norberg put her hands to her face and let loose with a joyous whoop. She embraced her teammates and raised her right arm.

Same foursome, same result: gold.

Norberg and her Swedish "sisters" played through the din of a cowbell-clanging crowd Friday, going the distance in defending their title from Turin four years ago. They beat Cheryl Bernard's Canadian team 7-6 in an extra 11th end to spoil the party for the host country.

Bernard leaned on her broom as she watched Norberg's final offering settle right on target, then scurried down the ice to try to save the day just one more time. But Bernard's best attempt to bump Norberg's rock a little further away fell short, the crowd hanging on her shot and then turning silent.

"It'll be one of those shots I won't forget," Bernard said.

Now it will be up to Kevin Martin and his unbeaten Canadian team to capture gold in the country's No. 2 sport behind hockey when it faces Norway on Saturday.

Eva Lund and Anna Le Moine clasped hands and leaned down to kiss that cooperative stone that stayed put closest to the button.

All tournament, Bernard had been a sure thing with her last rock. And she had nearly all of the sellout crowd of 5,600 at Vancouver Olympic Center willing her to do it again. Even across town at Canada Hockey Place, those waiting for the country's semifinal with Slovakia watched and cheered before the deflating finish.

Norberg took out one Canadian stone to score two in the 10th and tie it, forcing one more end.

The Swedish skip describes her on-ice demeanor as being in a "bubble," with a laser focus and stone-faced stare even her teammates often can't penetrate. It sure worked for her again.