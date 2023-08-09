SportsTennis

2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens with a victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Toronto

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stretches for a shot during his straight...

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stretches for a shot during his straight sets defeat to France's Gael Monfils during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Chris Young

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev returned to competition Wednesday in the National Bank Open, beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5.

The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.

"I felt great,” Medvedev said. “I could have done a little bit better in the second set, but at the same time I saved break points in two or three games, so pretty good match. From here, I need to improve.

Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year.

Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Max Purcell.

Also in the round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3,

“I knew that Stef had a lot of confidence,” Monfils said. “He would try to go for his shots. I tried to put a lot of balls in, tried to hit quite heavy and not let him dictate too much. I think I did it well.”

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stretches for a shot during his straight...

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stretches for a shot during his straight sets defeat to France's Gael Monfils during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz outlasted Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, and Canadian Milos Raonic edged Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faced Ben Shelton in the night session.

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME