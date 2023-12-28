SportsTennis

Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by 13% for a total pool of $58.4 million

FILE -Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves to fans after defeating Maryna Zanevska, of Belgium, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Sabalenka was honored as an International Tennis Federation 2023 ITF World Champion on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, after being the only woman to reach at least the semifinals in singles at all four Grand Slam tournaments this season. Credit: AP/Jason DeCrow

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open tennis officials have announced an increase in prize money by 10 million Australian dollars ($6.8 million) for the upcoming tournament which begins on Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement Friday that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer 86.5 Australian dollars ($58.4 million) in total prize money.

The U.S. Open announced in August that it was increasing its total prize money and player compensation to a record $65 million, which is the highest among the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said.

At Melbourne, first-round qualifiers will receive a 20% increase to 31,250 Australian dollars (about $21,000). Men's and women's singles champions will receive $3.15 million Australian dollars each (about $2.15 million).

The women's final, where Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion, is set for Jan. 27. The men's final, where Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, is scheduled for for Jan. 28.

