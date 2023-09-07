SportsTennis

A US Open match was delayed when a spectator got medical attention during the first game

Medical workers tend to a patron that was having a...

Medical workers tend to a patron that was having a medical issue during the quarterfinals match between Madison Keys, of the United States, and Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The U.S. Open quarterfinal between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game Wednesday night when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys was serving at deuce when action was halted. The chair umpire announced to the crowd that first-aid responders had been called. Tournament referee Jake Garner went out to check on the person, who was in the lower-level seats.

During the delay, Keys brought two fresh towels and a bottle of water to where the spectator was.

Eventually, the person was carried out and action resumed. The U.S. Tennis Association said it was determined that the fan had a prior medical condition, and the incident was not heat-related. The fan was taken for further observation on site and safely discharged.

The temperature approached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Wednesday afternoon in Flushing Meadows.

Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2017, beat Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME