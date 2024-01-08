Two seeded players lose in first round at the Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, Australia, — Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Beatriz Haddad Maia lost their first-round matches Monday at the Adelaide International.

Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya beat 2021 Roland Garros winner and No. 4-seeded Krejcikova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Kalinskaya had three match points on Krejcikova’s serve when leading 6-5 in the deciding set and converted the third for the win.

Former French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova breezed through qualifying and beat fifth-seeded Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4.

The joint WTA-ATP tournament is the biggest tune-up event this week for the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

In another first-round Adelaide result, Ana Bogdan beat Katie Boulter, who represented Britain at last week's United Cup tournament, 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina, who won Sunday’s Brisbane International, and Jessica Pegula are the top women’s seeds. Neither played Monday.

Tommy Paul is the top-seeded player in the ATP portion of the tournament. In a first-round result Monday, Jack Draper beat Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the trophy after she won her final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Tertius Pickard

MEHRTENS ADVANCES

At the Hobart International WTA tournament, top-seeded Elise Mehrtens beat Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.