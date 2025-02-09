SportsTennis

Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the final match...

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates as he won the final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the ABN AMRO Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

By The Associated Press

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Carlos Alcaraz secured his first indoor title by beating Alex de Minaur in the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to become the first Spanish champion in the tournament’s 52-year history.

It was a 17th title for the 21-year-old Alcaraz but his first indoor one.

“This week has been a really good week,” Alcaraz said. “Putting in really good work. Coming here (not) feeling 100% well with the cold but after every day I’m feeling better and better.

“It was the first time that I (was) playing here and you (fans) made it like I’ve been playing this tournament for a long time.”

De Minaur lost to Jannik Sinner in last year’s Rotterdam final.

“We’re pushing for bigger and better things,” the Australian said. “It’s been two years now with this runner-up trophy. I’m hoping I’ll get my hand on the winners’ one day.”

Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after the...

Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after the final match of the ABN AMRO Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

