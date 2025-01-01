SportsTennis

No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev is out of the United Cup mixed teams event with a biceps injury

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return shot to Zhizhen...

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return shot to Zhizhen Zhang of China during their United Cup tennis match in Perth, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Trevor Collens

By The Associated Press

PERTH, Australia — World No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev withdrew from the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament on Wednesday with a biceps strain less than two weeks from the start of the Australian Open.

The 27-year-old Zverev won his opening two singles matches of the season against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro and China’s Zheng Zhizhen at the United Cup.

He was scheduled to face Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan in Perth in the United Cup quarterfinals, but withdrew at the last minute with Kazakhstan leading the tie 1-0 after Elena Rybakina beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1.

“Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the United Cup due to a bicep strain,” organizers said. “Daniel Masur will take his place for Team Germany in today’s singles match against Kazakhstan.”

Zverev has not won a Grand Slam singles title, finishing as runner-up in the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2024 French Open. The Australian Open begins Jan. 12.

