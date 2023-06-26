SportsTennis

Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men's tennis tour

Andrea Gaudenzi kisses the trophy after defeating Markus Hipfl at...

Andrea Gaudenzi kisses the trophy after defeating Markus Hipfl at an ATP Tennis tournament in St. Poelten, Austria Saturday May 26, 2001. Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour. His second term will run through 2026. The ATP announced the news on Monday, June 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Rubra

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men’s tennis tour, with the second term running through 2026.

The ATP announced the news on Monday. Gaudenzi, a former professional player, started the job in January 2020.

Under Gaudenzi, men’s tennis introduced a 50-50 profit-sharing formula that resulted in a $37.5 million rise in prize money across the ATP Tour and lower-tier ATP Challenger Tour in 2023.

The tour said that represents the highest one-year jump in the circuit’s history.

Other elements of Gaudenzi’s tenure touted in the news release included the introduction of 12-day Masters 1000 tournaments; long-term aggregation of media rights; increased player pension contributions; and a 75% increase in ATP Challenger Tour prize money to $21.1 million this year.

Gaudenzi wants to increase the cooperation among the seven governing bodies of tennis, a group that also includes the WTA, the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Italian won three tour-level titles and reached a career-high ranking of 18th before retiring as a player in 2003. He replaced Chris Kermode as the ATP's leader.

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME