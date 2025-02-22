SportsTennis

Andrey Rublev credits his mental approach after beating Jack Draper to win the Qatar Open

Russia's Andrey Rublev plays a shot against Britain's Jack Draper...

Russia's Andrey Rublev plays a shot against Britain's Jack Draper during the final match of the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Hussein Sayed

By The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Andrey Rublev credited his mental approach after beating Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open for the second time Saturday.

It was Rublev’s third three-set win in three days. The Russian also dropped the second set in his two previous matches against Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I was really good mentally and didn’t let frustration get over me,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was frustrated, I was able to restart again and I was able to play at the same intensity. That’s the most important thing.”

It was the 17th title of Rublev’s career, having earned his first Doha trophy in 2020.

“It’s my first ever title that I won twice,” Rublev said. “I think both of us were really tired after two three-set matches that finished late. We were exhausted and it was difficult, but somehow we were able to play at a good level. When I lost the second set, I let it go and started to play more freely.”

Rublev improved to 4-0 in his career against Draper.

Still, Draper will improve to a career-high ranking of No. 12 on Monday.

Winner Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after the final match of...

Winner Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after the final match of the Qatar Open tennis tournament against Britain's Jack Draper in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Hussein Sayed

“We played some tough matches this week and in the third set he was just a bit too strong for me,” Draper said. “I’m really proud of my efforts this week. Every day, I wake up and try to improve, so it’s a testament to my hard work I suppose.”

More tennis

Andrey Rublev credits his mental approach after beating Jack Draper to win the Qatar Open1m read
Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva wins title in Dubai and will enter the top 10 of the rankings
Rublev edges Auger-Aliassime to reach his third Qatar Open final where Draper awaits
Teenager Andreeva upsets Rybakina to reach Dubai final against Tauson

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME