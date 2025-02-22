Andrey Rublev credits his mental approach after beating Jack Draper to win the Qatar Open

DOHA, Qatar — Andrey Rublev credited his mental approach after beating Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open for the second time Saturday.

It was Rublev’s third three-set win in three days. The Russian also dropped the second set in his two previous matches against Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I was really good mentally and didn’t let frustration get over me,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was frustrated, I was able to restart again and I was able to play at the same intensity. That’s the most important thing.”

It was the 17th title of Rublev’s career, having earned his first Doha trophy in 2020.

“It’s my first ever title that I won twice,” Rublev said. “I think both of us were really tired after two three-set matches that finished late. We were exhausted and it was difficult, but somehow we were able to play at a good level. When I lost the second set, I let it go and started to play more freely.”

Rublev improved to 4-0 in his career against Draper.

Still, Draper will improve to a career-high ranking of No. 12 on Monday.

Winner Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after the final match of the Qatar Open tennis tournament against Britain's Jack Draper in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Hussein Sayed

“We played some tough matches this week and in the third set he was just a bit too strong for me,” Draper said. “I’m really proud of my efforts this week. Every day, I wake up and try to improve, so it’s a testament to my hard work I suppose.”