Sinner and Alcaraz placed in different groups for the ATP Finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays France's Ugo Humbert...

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays France's Ugo Humbert in a third round match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Paris. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

TURIN, Italy — Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were placed in different groups for the ATP Finals in Thursday’s draw. The earliest they could meet is the semifinals.

The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

The John Newcombe Group features Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

The tournament for the year's top eight men's players starts on Sunday and the top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Sinner (Australian Open and U.S. Open) and Alcaraz (French Open and Wimbledon) split the year's four Grand Slam titles between them.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew on Tuesday citing an injury.

The groups are named for the first No. 1s in the ATP rankings: Nastase and Newcombe.

Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a shot against Novak Djokovic...

Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a shot against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles finals match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Andy Wong

