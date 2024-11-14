SportsTennis

Sinner qualifies for semis while Fritz has to wait after beating De Minaur at ATP Finals

United States' Taylor Fritz reacts after winning a point against...

United States' Taylor Fritz reacts after winning a point against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

By The Associated Press

TURIN, Italy — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner became the first player to advance to the semifinals at the ATP Finals on Thursday.

Sinner was assured of a spot in the last four after U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz beat Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in their group.

Sinner won his opening two matches and plays Daniil Medvedev later. Last year, Sinner lost the final to Novak Djokovic, who pulled out injured this year.

Fritz also has two wins and has a chance of advancing, while Medvedev is still in contention and could get to two wins by beating Sinner. De Minaur was mathematically eliminated without any wins in his finals debut.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals. The Sinner-Medvedev match will determine whether the other qualifier is Fritz or Medvedev.

“If I don’t get through it’s going to be tough because I did play two very good matches and lost to the best player in the world,” Fritz said of his defeat to Sinner. “But if that happens I’m happy with my week and I’ll leave with my head held high. But I’ll definitely be checking in on the score tonight.”

Alexander Zverev leads the other group ahead of Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev.

United States' Taylor Fritz returns the ball to Australia's Alex...

United States' Taylor Fritz returns the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

More tennis

Sinner qualifies for semis while Fritz has to wait after beating De Minaur at ATP Finals
Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, ATP chair says2m read
Diego Forlán's debut in professional tennis begins with a doubles loss at the Uruguay Open
Alcaraz overcomes physical issues to move back into contention at ATP Finals. Zverev wins again2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME