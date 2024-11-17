SportsTennis

ATP Finals contract with Italy extended for 5 more years to 2030 with location 'under evaluation'

United States' Taylor Fritz, right, serves the ball to Australia's Alex de Minaur during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

TURIN, Italy — The ATP Finals will remain in Italy through 2030, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi announced Sunday. But the exact location is “under evaluation.”

The contract with Turin was due to expire next year.

“The ATP Finals will stay in Italy for another five years until 2030,” Gaudenzi said during the trophy ceremony after home player Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz in the final of this year's event for the top eight players on the men’s tennis tour.

The tournament has been in Turin since 2021, following a 12-year run in London.

Gaudenzi did not specify if the tournament would remain in Turin or move to Milan and a new arena being built for ice hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The Milan arena should have a capacity of more than 16,000 for tennis — providing 4,000 more seats than the Inalpi arena in Turin.

“The location options beyond 2025 are under evaluation, with further updates to be provided in due course,” the ATP said in a statement.

Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

