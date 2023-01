ATP World Tour Adelaide International 1 Results

Friday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-2.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner, Italy, walkover.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 10-5.