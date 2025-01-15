No 97 Laura Siegemund upsets Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Distracted by a time penalty and unable to counteract No. 97-ranked Laura Siegemund's aggressive approach, Zheng Qinwen's loss in the second round Wednesday fell a long way short of last year's run to the Australian Open final.

Zheng lost the 2024 decider at Melbourne Park to Aryna Sabalenka and went on to win the Olympic gold medal in Paris and finish runner-up at the WTA Finals in a breakout season.

But her first tournament of the year ended in a 7-6 (3), 6-3 loss on John Cain Arena against 36-year-old Siegemund, who attacked from the first point and put Zheng off her game.

Zheng needed a change of shoes early in the second set, got a time warning on her serve from the chair umpire — she said she couldn't clearly see the clock — and was worried about some minor issues which sidelined her before the Australian Open.

“I feel maybe today is not my day. There’s a lot of details in the important points. I didn’t do the right choice,” Zheng said.

Of a weak serve that bounced before the net, Zheng said the time warning from the umpire “obviously that one really distracted me from the match.”

“This is my fourth year in the tour, and never happen that to me.”

Zheng Qinwen of China reacts during her second round match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Both of last year's women's finalists were playing at the same time on nearby courts.

Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, extended her run to 16 wins at Melbourne Park by winning the last five games to beat No. 54-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5.

The score line didn't indicate the difficulty of the match, with Bouzas Maneiro taking huge swipes at the ball in her Australian Open debut and dictating some of the points against the world No. 1-ranked player. Her serve let her down, with Sabalenka able to relieve some pressure on her own serve with five breaks.

No. 7 Jessica Pegula had a 6-4, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens to reach the third round, along with Belinda Bencic and 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the No. 14 seed who beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8).

Laura Siegemund of Germany plays a backhand return to Zheng Qinwen of China during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Siegemund has never been past the third round in Australia, but is taking confidence from her big upset. Her only lapse was when she was broken serving for the first set. She recovered to dominate the tiebreaker, while Zheng remained too conservative in her tactics until right near the end.

“I knew I just had to play more than my best tennis. I had nothing to lose. I just told myself to swing free,” Siegemund said. Zheng is “an amazing player. One of the best players right now, but I know I can play well and I wanted to show that to myself.”

Third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, winner of last year's French Open and Wimbledon, advanced to the third round with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.