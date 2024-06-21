BERLIN — Elena Rybakina retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin on Friday, seemingly because of illness.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game.

Rybakina sat on her bench, put her hands to her face but didn't wait for a medical evaluation. After 40 seconds, she got up and quickly jogged to the locker room.

On Thursday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of a leg injury.

First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

Former No. 1 Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, will face second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals.