Japan rallies to beat Romania and reach quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Japan's Ena Shibahara returns the ball against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian...

Japan's Ena Shibahara returns the ball against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

MALAGA, Spain — Japan reached the quarterfinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time since 2013 after rallying to defeat Romania 2-1 on Thursday.

Japan advanced when Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama defeated Monica Niculescu and Elena Ruse 6-1, 7-5 in the deciding doubles match.

Ana Bogdan had put Romania ahead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Nao Hibino in the first singles match of the day but Ena Shibahara pulled Japan level with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory over Jaqueline Cristian.

Japan will face Italy in the quarterfinals. The United States faced Slovakia later Thursday for a place in the last eight.

The the first match between Japan and Romania had been moved back two hours because of a severe weather alert that was in effect in the Malaga region until early in the day. The weather alert had already forced the opening meeting between Spain and Poland to be pushed back from Wednesday to Friday, when Germany is also facing Britain.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals is taking place about two weeks after a powerful storm caused flash floods that killed more than 200 people in the Valencia region, east of Malaga.

The International Tennis Federation announced a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in the region, and Spanish player Paula Badosa said she will donate half of her prize money to help the victims.

Japan's Ena Shibahara smiles during her match against Romania's Jaqueline...

Japan's Ena Shibahara smiles during her match against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

Both the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place in the southern Spanish city, with the men’s competition beginning next week, also at the Palacio de Deportes.

It is the first time that the women’s team tournament is taking place at the same venue as the Davis Cup and with overlapping dates. And for the second year in a row, it will offer equivalent prize money to the men’s competition.

