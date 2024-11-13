Spain-Poland tie in Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed because of severe weather alert in Malaga

MALAGA, Spain — The first tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals between Spain and Poland was postponed on Wednesday because of a severe weather alert in the Malaga region.

Organizers said the “decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees.”

The first-round tie will now be played on Friday, when Germany will also face Britain. Two ties are scheduled for Thursday: Japan-Romania and Slovakia-United States.

Both the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place in the southern Spanish city, with the men's competition beginning next week.

The women's event is taking place after a powerful storm caused flash floods that killed more than 200 people in the Valencia region, east of Malaga, about two weeks ago.

The International Tennis Federation recently announced a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in the region, and Spanish player Paula Badosa said she will donate half of her prize money to help the victims.