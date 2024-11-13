SportsTennis

Spain-Poland tie in Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed because of severe weather alert in Malaga

Billie Jean King applauds next to trophy during the Billie...

Billie Jean King applauds next to trophy during the Billie Jean King Cup finals in La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

MALAGA, Spain — The first tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals between Spain and Poland was postponed on Wednesday because of a severe weather alert in the Malaga region.

Organizers said the “decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees.”

The first-round tie will now be played on Friday, when Germany will also face Britain. Two ties are scheduled for Thursday: Japan-Romania and Slovakia-United States.

Both the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place in the southern Spanish city, with the men's competition beginning next week.

The women's event is taking place after a powerful storm caused flash floods that killed more than 200 people in the Valencia region, east of Malaga, about two weeks ago.

The International Tennis Federation recently announced a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in the region, and Spanish player Paula Badosa said she will donate half of her prize money to help the victims.

More tennis

Spain-Poland tie in Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed because of severe weather alert in Malaga
Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of US Open final. Medvedev back in contention at ATP Finals2m read
Andy Murray goes from Centre Court to the stage for a 4-stop tour to talk about his tennis career
Indian doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna still going strong at 44 with routine of yoga and ice baths2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME