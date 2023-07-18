Björn Borg's son Leo wins his first match on ATP tour

SportsTennis

Sweden's Leo Borg celebrates winning his first round match against...

Sweden's Leo Borg celebrates winning his first round match against Sweden's Elias Ymer at the Swedish Open ATP tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Adam Ihse/TT

BASTAD, Sweden — More than 40 years later, there is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners.

Leo Borg, the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg, won a main-draw match on the ATP tour for the first time on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Borg put his hands on his hips and beamed broadly after sealing the win with an ace — on the first of three match points — to record a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open.

“It’s crazy,” Borg said after the match. “I have worked so hard for this so many years and some day you get the results.

“And today I get a win and I’m so happy with how I performed and how I was strong mentally and, yeah, so happy.”

Borg had lost his previous two tour-level matches.

