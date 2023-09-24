SportsTennis

David Haggerty is re-elected president of the International Tennis Federation

By The Associated Press

CANCUN, Mexico — David Haggerty was reelected president of the International Tennis Federation by receiving more than 70% of the vote on Sunday.

Haggerty, an American, will serve a four-year term that ends in 2027. This will be his third term; he originally was chosen as ITF president in 2015.

He got 318 of the 436 votes cast at the ITF’s annual general meeting, which is about 73% — and nearly 100 more than the 219 needed.

Dietloff von Arnim, the president of the German Tennis Federation, was the other finalist for the ITF's top job.

More tennis

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME