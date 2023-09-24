David Haggerty is re-elected president of the International Tennis Federation

CANCUN, Mexico — David Haggerty was reelected president of the International Tennis Federation by receiving more than 70% of the vote on Sunday.

Haggerty, an American, will serve a four-year term that ends in 2027. This will be his third term; he originally was chosen as ITF president in 2015.

He got 318 of the 436 votes cast at the ITF’s annual general meeting, which is about 73% — and nearly 100 more than the 219 needed.

Dietloff von Arnim, the president of the German Tennis Federation, was the other finalist for the ITF's top job.