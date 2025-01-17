I love it! Novak Djokovic backs Danielle Collins in her back-and-forth with Australian Open fans

MELBOURNE, Australia — Count Novak Djokovic as being in Danielle Collins' corner. He thinks her response to booing fans at the Australian Open was absolutely fine — which should come as no surprise, given the way Djokovic gets into back-and-forths with hecklers at his matches, including Friday night at Rod Laver Arena.

So often stereotyped as a genteel, country club sport, tennis is letting loose lately. Some spectators are louder and more confrontational than ever, and some players increasingly are giving as good as they get, willing to engage with the folks in the seats and not just let things go.

Djokovic, who has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, has been doing this for a while now, not shy about telling people they need to ease up if they cross a line by saying certain things during his matches. That happened again during his third-round victory, about 24 hours after Collins did not go quietly while being jeered by thousands of folks watching her win against an Australian opponent at Kia Arena.

Collins then doubled down on the antagonism at her news conference.

“I loved her response. I loved it. Everything she said on the court, off the court. Big fan of Danielle Collins after that. I was before. But now? Big fan. I love it,” Djokovic said with a smile. “I heard some comments of people that she shouldn’t have said (this) or that. I think she handled it really well. I don’t think I would be that polite, and I know exactly the feeling. So I think she was funny, smart.”

And then, just in case his position wasn't quite clear, Djokovic repeated: “Just a big fan of what she did. Big fan.”

Right after her 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 win over Destanee Aiava on Thursday ended, 2022 Australian Open runner-up Collins blew kisses to the booers and asked them, “How about that?!” The 31-year-old from Florida, who won two NCAA tennis titles at the University of Virginia, went after them during her on-court interview and some more while speaking to reporters soon after.

Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after defeating Destanee Aiava of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Manish Swarup

“When I finally got momentum, I’m like, 'Well, if I’m going to be out here for 2 1/2 hours, putting up with all these people, I might as well just take the bigger paycheck, right? I was super happy to do that,” Collins said. “One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people that don’t like you and the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills. It’s kind of a cool concept. ... Every person that’s bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me or do what they do, it’s all going towards the Danielle Collins Fund. Yeah, bring it on. I love it.”

In a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory against No. 26 Tomas Machac, Djokovic got into it a bit with a man in the stands. When it was over, Djokovic gestured with a hand by his ear, as though to taunt, “What do you have to say now?!”

A voice later called out during Djokovic’s on-court interview, so he responded, “Sorry, mate. I have a wife. We can have a drink, though.” And then Djokovic added: “Maybe you had a few already.”

“I’m happy to have a drink with him, now that the match is over,” Djokovic said. “I think we can reflect nicely on what we have said to each other.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures to the crowd after defeating Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

At his news conference, Djokovic noted that tennis has “the history and tradition that we are proud of and makes our sport different from other sports,” but acknowledged that certain changes would be OK, to add something to a sport that has been “maybe conservative in some things.”

Perhaps music and dancers between sets, the way NBA games offer entertainment during breaks in the action, for example.

But Djokovic would draw the line at yelling out during the course of play.

“From my side, (it wouldn't be) easy to go from one end to another extreme," he said, "and just let everybody say whatever they want to say — talk, scream during the point.”

But if they do that now, well, seems clear Djokovic thinks athletes can respond.