Murray to continue as Djokovic's coach likely through French Open

Andy Murray, coach for Novak Djokovic of Serbia, watches his...

Andy Murray, coach for Novak Djokovic of Serbia, watches his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

By The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — Andy Murray looks set to remain as Novak Djokovic’s coach likely through the French Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion told the ATP Tour's in-house media channel Tuesday that Murray has agreed to stay on as coach.

Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition.

The 37-year-old Serb reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park but retired from the last-four match against Alexander Zverev because of a hamstring injury.

“I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him, so I am really glad he did accept,” said Djokovic, who was facing Matteo Berrettini in the opening round of the Qatar Open later Tuesday.

“It is indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together, but we agreed most likely in the States and some clay-court tournaments,” Djokovic added. “We will see how it goes after that.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Alexander...

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

