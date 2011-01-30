Djokovic tops Murray in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia - Novak Djokovic gave his old friend Andy Murray a sympathetic hug and a few consoling words, then got on with the real celebrations.

Djokovic walked to the middle of the court, tossed his racket into the crowd, then stripped off his shirt and shoes and hurled them, too.

The 23-year-old Serb had plenty to celebrate after his 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Murray in the Australian Open final early Sunday. Djokovic's second Australian title made him only the fourth active player on the men's tour to win multiple majors.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have had a lock on the men's side, winning 21 of the previous 23, and Lleyton Hewitt has two titles - the last coming at Wimbledon in 2002. "It's been a fantastic tournament for me," Djokovic said. "I don't want to fly up to the sky and say, 'I am the best,' or whatever. I cannot compare to Rafa and Roger's success.

"Certainly this will give me a lot of motivation for the continuation of the season, because to win a Grand Slam at the start of the season is the best start you can ask for. It means the world to me. I'm still 23. I still have a lot of time to go."

Nadal came to Australia aiming to win a fourth consecutive major and complete a "Rafa Slam." He lost in the quarterfinals. Federer came in as the defending champion and lost to Djokovic in the semifinals.

The loss for fifth-seeded Murray continued his horrible stretch in Grand Slam finals - he hasn't won a set in three tries, including losses to Federer last year in Australia and at the 2009 U.S. Open. It also extended the long drought for British men at the majors that dates to Fred Perry's titles in 1936.

Djokovic and Murray have been friends since they started playing each other at age 11 or 12, and often practice against each other. They're even talking about playing doubles together.

"I understand how he feels. It's his third final and he didn't get the title," Djokovic said. "As I said on court, I really have big respect for him and his game, because I think he has everything that it takes to become a Grand Slam champion." He thinks the pressure on Murray to break the British drought may weigh the Scotsman down.

"It is in some ways a mental issue when you are facing a situation, playing the finals of a Grand Slam, being so close to winning a title," Djokovic said. "Every time you get it there, you know, you want to win it badly, but some things go wrong. . . . You're worrying too much in your head. It's a mental battle, definitely."

That's why he took his time to reflect after winning a 38-hit rally in the 10th game with a brilliant backhand that forced an error to set up set point on Murray's serve. He closed his eyes tightly, clenched his fists and let out a scream of a satisfaction.

"Maybe there was a turning point in the whole match, that 5-4 game," Djokovic said. "I was a bit fortunate, kind of anticipated well and read his intentions and played some great shots and great moments."