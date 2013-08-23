Fan info for the U.S. Open

Can I still buy a ticket?

Yes, but some sessions may be sold out. Tickets may be purchased online at usopen.org or Ticketmaster, at the box office at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and at Ticketmaster outlets, or call 866-673-6849.

When can I enter the grounds?

For the day sessions, 10 a.m. and the evening sessions 6 p.m. On the final Sunday, the venue opens at 11 a.m.

Can I bring a camera?

Yes, if they meet the 12-inches-by-12-inches-by-16-inches bag requirements. No flash or video.

What are things I can't bring?

Weapons, backpacks, hard coolers or similar containers, sealed packages, bottles, cans, aerosol cans, noisemaking devices, alcohol, recording devices, computers or laptops, food (except in limited quantities, or for medical, dietary or infant purposes), animals (unless a service animal), flags, banners, signs, materials with unauthorized advertising or promotion, laser pointing devices, tennis rackets and other items deemed inappropriate or dangerous by officials.

Can I get an autograph?

Outer courts, particularly around practice courts, are the best places to try for autographs.

What about disabled spectators?

There is reserved wheelchair-accessible seating in Arthur Ashe Stadium and some seating in Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand.

Are there ATMs?

Yes, there are several located throughout the grounds.

What about missing persons?

You should alert an usher wearing a yellow or a red shirt.

Where is lost-and-found?

The office is located in the Guest Services Office in Louis Armstrong Stadium's Great Hall.