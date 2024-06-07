Jasmine Paolini reaches both the singles and doubles finals at the French Open

PARIS — Jasmine Paolini will play in the women's doubles and singles finals at the French Open, after getting to the team event with Sara Errani by defeating Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 Friday.

On Sunday, Italy's Paolini and Errani will meet Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who eliminated the American duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

On Saturday, Paolini will face two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the singles final.

Gauff, last year's U.S. Open singles champion, lost to Swiatek in the singles semifinals on Thursday.

Neither Paolini nor Gauff ever has won a major women's doubles title. Errani and Siniakova both own career Grand Slams with other partners.

In men’s doubles, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic reached the final by beating the top-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Arevalo and Pavic will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori for the championship on Saturday.