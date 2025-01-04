SportsTennis

Grigor Dimitrov retires with groin injury during Brisbane International semifinal

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov plays a forehand against Czech Republic's Jiri...

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov plays a forehand against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka during their semi-final match at the Brisbane International in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Pat Hoelscher

By The Associated Press

BRISBANE, Australia — Defending Brisbane International champion Grigor Dimitrov retired from his semifinal match Saturday to give Jiri Lehecka a shot at a second Australian title.

Trailing 6-4, 4-4, world No. 10 Dimitrov received treatment on his groin and hip region at Pat Rafter Arena. He went off court and then attempted to play on before retiring to send the 23-year-old Lehecka into his fourth ATP final.

Lehecka won last year's Adelaide International title, his first ATP singles tournament win.

Dimitrov, a former world No. 3, has one week to recover before the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 12 in Melbourne.

“I hope it’s nothing serious for Grigor; the first set and first half of the second had a good level,” Lehecka said. “I’d like to finish the match in a different way, but hopefully he’ll be all right."

