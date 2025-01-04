Grigor Dimitrov retires with groin injury during Brisbane International semifinal

BRISBANE, Australia — Defending Brisbane International champion Grigor Dimitrov retired from his semifinal match Saturday to give Jiri Lehecka a shot at a second Australian title.

Trailing 6-4, 4-4, world No. 10 Dimitrov received treatment on his groin and hip region at Pat Rafter Arena. He went off court and then attempted to play on before retiring to send the 23-year-old Lehecka into his fourth ATP final.

Lehecka won last year's Adelaide International title, his first ATP singles tournament win.

Dimitrov, a former world No. 3, has one week to recover before the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 12 in Melbourne.

“I hope it’s nothing serious for Grigor; the first set and first half of the second had a good level,” Lehecka said. “I’d like to finish the match in a different way, but hopefully he’ll be all right."