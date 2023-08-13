Jannik Sinner beats Alex de Minaur in Toronto final for first ATP Masters 1000 title

TORONTO — Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his first ATP Masters 1000 title, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1.

Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian player seeded seventh, has eight tour victories, also winning in February at Montpellier. He's the second Italian Masters 1000 champion, following Fabio Fognini in the 2019 event in Monte Carlo.

Sinner broke de Minaur's serve five times in the 90-minute match.

De Minaur, from Australia, won in March in Acapulco for his seventh tour title.