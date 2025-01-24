SportsTennis

Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton to return to the Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner of Italy receives medical treatment during his semifinal...

Jannik Sinner of Italy receives medical treatment during his semifinal match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame some third-set cramping and beat Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to return to the Australian Open final as he pursues a third Grand Slam title.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, fell behind in the opening set and twice was a point from losing it when Shelton served at 6-5. But Sinner broke there, then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker, and broke again to begin the second set.

The only trouble Sinner ran into the rest of the way was when he clutched at his left hamstring, and then his right thigh, in the third set. He was treated by a trainer, who massaged both of Sinner's legs during changeovers.

Sinner won his first major title at Melbourne Park a year ago, then grabbed No. 2 at the U.S. Open in September.

He'll try to add to that total when he faces No. 2 Alexander Zverev on Sunday for the championship.

Zverev advanced when Novak Djokovic quit after one set of their semifinal Friday because of a leg injury.

