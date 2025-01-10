SportsTennis

Tennis star Jannik Sinner gets April date at sports court for appeal hearing in doping case

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during a press conference ahead of...

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

By The Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner will go to sport's highest court in April for the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal that seeks to ban him from the sport for at least one year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it scheduled a closed-doors hearing on April 16-17 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

WADA is challenging a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not to suspend Sinner for what it judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Sinner, who won the U.S. Open in September after details of his case were revealed, is in Melbourne preparing to defend his Australian Open title.

More tennis

Tennis star Jannik Sinner gets April date at sports court for appeal hearing in doping case
Novak Djokovic declines to address a past interview about getting sick in Australia in 20221m read
Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner discuss their doping cases ahead of the Australian Open2m read
Veteran Gael Monfils reaches his 35th ATP final in Auckland aged 381m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME