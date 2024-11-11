SportsTennis

Sinner is awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the ATP rankings

Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy as ATP world best...

Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy as ATP world best player at the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Sinner was presented with the trophy for finishing the year ranked No. 1. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

By The Associated Press

TURIN, Italy — Jannik Sinner was awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the rankings before his home fans at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Sinner won the Australian Open and U.S. Open for his first two Grand Slam titles. He mathematically secured the year-end No. 1 a month ago.

“There’s no place better to celebrate this trophy,” Sinner said as his mom, Siglinde, looked on in tears. “Thanks for all of your support.”

The 23-year-old Sinner is the 19th different player to claim the year-end honor and the 29th man overall to be No. 1.

“I think he’s the man to beat for a long time,” said former No. 1 Boris Becker, who took part in the trophy presentation.

Sinner beat Alex de Minaur in his opening match on Sunday at the year-ending event for the top eight players and meets Taylor Fritz on Tuesday in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive in two separate drug tests this year.

Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy as ATP world best...

Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy as ATP world best player at the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Sinner was presented with the trophy for finishing the year ranked No. 1. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. A final ruling in the case is expected early next year.

More tennis

Alcaraz struggles with stomach issue in loss to Ruud at ATP Finals and Zverev beats Rublev2m read
Sinner is awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the ATP rankings
Coco Gauff's WTA Finals title ends her season with a $4.8 million check and a big turnaround2m read
Coco Gauff wins WTA Finals for the first time 1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME