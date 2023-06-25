Kvitová beats Vekić to win Berlin Open and show she's ready for Wimbledon

BERLIN — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová showed she’s ready to try for a third title on Sunday by beating Donna Vekić 6-2, 7-6 (6) to win the Berlin Open for her 31st career victory.

Kvitová saved three of the four break points she faced and converted four of her five opportunities as she won the match in 1 hour, 41 minutes for her sixth title on grass. She has won 12 of her last 13 matches on the surface going back to her title run in Eastbourne last season.

The 33-year-old Kvitová wrapped up the first set in 33 minutes on her debut in Berlin, but the second wasn’t as straightforward. Her double-fault gave Vekić the chance to break for a 2-1 lead.

Kvitová managed to break Vekić’s serve at 5-4 as she won three games in a row, leaving Vekić serving at 6-5 down to stay in the match. She did, leading to the tiebreak.

But Kvitová fought back again despite falling behind in the tiebreak.

Only Venus Williams with 49 titles has won more titles among active players.