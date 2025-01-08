SportsTennis

Kyrgios' return to Grand Slam tennis is in doubt ahead of the Australian Open

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, talks with Serbia's Novak Djokovic during...

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, talks with Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their doubles match against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany in the Brisbane International, at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Darren England

By The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios’ planned return to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open is in doubt after he sustained an abdominal injury and was forced to withdraw from an exhibition with Novak Djokovic this week.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, sidelined with wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open, said in an Instagram post Wednesday that an ultrasound scan had revealed an abdominal strain and “unfortunately (I) won’t be able to play my good friend (Djokovic) this Thursday.”

He said he’d be resting and doing everything possible to be ready for the Australian Open, which starts Sunday at Melbourne Park.

The mercurial Australian, who has become a popular commentator during his lengthy stints on the injured list, made his competitive comeback last week at Brisbane, where he played one singles match and partnered with Djokovic in two doubles matches.

Djokovic and Kyrgios won their opening doubles match, a crowd-pleasing, fist-pumping affair by both players at Pat Rafter Arena before a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 loss to Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus.

Kyrgios lost his opening singles match.

