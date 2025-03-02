SportsTennis

Machac beats Davidovich Fokina to secure his first career title

Tomas Machac of Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Alejandro Davidovich...

Tomas Machac of Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the final match at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, March 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

By The Associated Press

ACAPULCO, México — Eighth-seeded Tomas Machac defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Saturday to win the Mexican Open for his first ATP title.

The 24-year-old Machac became the third Czech to win an ATP 500 tournament since the category started in 2009, joining Jiri Lehecka (2024 Adelaide, 2025 Brisbane) and Kiri Vesely (2015 Auckland, 2020 Pune).

The win propels Machac into the top 20 in the men's rankings for the first time. He is the first Czech player to do so since Tomas Berdych in June 2018.

Machac lost his previous final at Geneva to Casper Ruud last year.

It was the second successive loss in a final inside a month for Davidovich Fokina after a defeat to Miomir Kecmanovic at Delray Beach in February.

